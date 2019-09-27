While House Democrats Push To Impeach Trump, 2020 Candidates Focus Sights On Kavanaugh

While House Democrats move forward with efforts to impeach President Donald Trump, a number of the 2020 Democratic candidates have set their sights on the Supreme Court.

Throughout the day Friday, one candidate after another weighed in to voice continued support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, call for the impeachment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh or both (RELATED: Kamala Harris Wants Congress To ‘Follow The Facts’ About Kavanaugh)

Kamala Harris:

A year ago, Dr. Ford risked everything and courageously forced our nation to reckon with an issue that has too often been kept in the dark. I still believe her. pic.twitter.com/IM9wgPUxFh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 27, 2019

We need to get to the truth about Kavanaugh. And I believe the best path to truth and accountability is through a formal impeachment process.https://t.co/pKUKJhow7i — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 27, 2019

Julian Castro:

It’s been 365 days since Christine Blasey-Ford bravely detailed her traumatic assault by Brett Kavanaugh. It’s a shame that he remains on the bench. #ImpeachKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/DDsQbH0bNQ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren:

I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2019

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg each voiced support for Ford, but stopped short of calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

A year ago, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told her story. Senators didn’t listen, but the Americans people did. Like Anita Hill before her, the impact of her testimony will inspire and encourage women to continue to have the courage to speak out. She is a hero. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 27, 2019

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a profile in courage. One year later, I still believe her. pic.twitter.com/ufqGKm7QKr — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 27, 2019

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was ahead of the rest of the field, tweeting her support for Ford nearly two weeks ago.