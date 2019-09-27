Politics

While House Democrats Push To Impeach Trump, 2020 Candidates Focus Sights On Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

While House Democrats move forward with efforts to impeach President Donald Trump, a number of the 2020 Democratic candidates have set their sights on the Supreme Court.

Throughout the day Friday, one candidate after another weighed in to voice continued support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, call for the impeachment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh or both (RELATED: Kamala Harris Wants Congress To ‘Follow The Facts’ About Kavanaugh)

Kamala Harris:

Julian Castro:

Elizabeth Warren:

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg each voiced support for Ford, but stopped short of calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was ahead of the rest of the field, tweeting her support for Ford nearly two weeks ago.