Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Colin Jost’s Proposal

Actress Scarlett Johansson opened up about comedian Colin Jost’s proposal.

The “Lost In Translation” star revealed small details from the proposal during Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Scarlett Johansson has a very big weekend update. @ColinJost https://t.co/rg1VMjdtQi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 17, 2019

“He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it,” she told DeGeneres. “It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding.”

“He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still, it’s a beautiful moment.” (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Gets Engaged To ‘SNL’ Comedian Colin Jost)

Johansson admitted the couple had talked about getting engaged, but she didn’t have any idea the moment was coming.

“It was very personal,” she said of the proposal. “It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”

Jost, who hosts “Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live,” and Johansson have not yet set a date for the wedding.

I can’t wait to see her dress. That’s honestly the only part of this wedding that matters. Johansson is going to be stunning.