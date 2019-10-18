Selena Gomez Is Releasing New Music: ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Musician Selena Gomez announced she is releasing new music.

Gomez, 27, revealed the name of her new song Friday on Instagram.

The release date of her next song “Lose You To Love Me” is Oct. 23.

People, including myself, began to wonder if Gomez was releasing new music after she shared a couple photos on Instagram the past couple of days. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Selena Gomez On The Internet)

Gomez’ last album “Revival” was released in 2015. Back in August, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Back To You” singer had new music on the way.

“Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal,” the source said. “Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world.”

I am a huge Gomez fan and I can’t wait for the new song to come out. It has been way too long since any music has been released by her. No fan should ever have to wait four years for new music. I mean, I understand that she went through so many things that really set her back.

I’m just thankful that we’re finally getting something new.