Where Are They Now? What All Of Trump’s Fired And Resigned Staff Are Up To

President Donald Trump has set an all-time record for cabinet turnover during a president’s first term, firing, forcing out, or receiving resignations from 38 members since his inauguration.

Some have chosen to write books about their experiences, and others have taken to reality television, or chosen to drop out of the public eye altogether. Here’s what some of the biggest names are up to now.

Sean Spicer:

Press Secretary, resigned July 2017



Now: Dancing With The Stars

Spicer resigned from his post as press secretary soon after Trump announced the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci for communications director. Spicer vehemently protested bringing on Scaramucci, and he ultimately chose to resign July 21, 2017 after Trump went through with the hiring.

Today, Spicer is earning a living on Dancing with the Stars, a television show on ABC that pairs public figures with professional dancers and pits the teams against each other to see who comes out on top. Spicer is deep into the competition, and even Trump encouraged his supporters on Twitter to vote for Spicer.

Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Anthony Scaramucci:

Communications Director, fired July 2017

Now: Devoted member of the Trump #Resistance

Scaramucci’s hiring was widely seen as a move by Trump to encourage Spicer to resign, as Spicer fiercely opposed bringing him on. The president announced his hiring on July 21, 2017 and Spicer announced his resignation later that day. Scaramucci himself didn’t last much longer, getting fired July 31, 2017 after bad-mouthing other staff members to a reporter for the New Yorker.

Today, The Mooch is one of the president’s most fervent critics. He published an op-ed in the Washington Post announcing his turn against the president in August 2019. Since then, he has frequently appeared on CNN and other outlets to predict the doom of the president. He also published a book about his 11 days in the White House in October 2018.

Nikki Haley:

UN Ambassador, resigned October 2018

Now: Publishing a book, mulling 2024 presidential run

Haley was popular as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., delivering several bombshell speeches to American adversaries, including the U.N. Human Rights Council. Her resignation came as a surprise to everyone, with her only saying she wanted to take more time to spend with her family.

Today, she has a memoir set to be released Nov. 12, and recently purchased a large home in South Carolina, further stoking rumors that she is contemplating a presidential run in 2024.

Reince Priebus:

Chief of Staff, forced out July 2017

Now: Joined the Navy

Priebus joined the Trump administration straight from the Republican Party infrastructure where he served as Chairman for the Republican National Committee since 2011. He served Trump for six months before getting forced out during Scaramucci’s brief tenure.

Today, he was selected to join the U.S. Navy with backing from former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Vice President Mike Pence swore Priebus in on June 10, 2019. He also published a book about his time at the White House in 2018.

Jim Mattis:

Secretary of Defense, resigned December 2018

Now: Publishing memoir, avoiding questions about the president

Mattis resigned from his position as Defense Secretary after Trump announced his intention to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Mattis sent a letter stating that the president would be better served by a defense secretary who agreed with his policy goals.

Today, Mattis is promoting a memoir while dodging questions aimed at getting him to criticize the president. He did take a swipe at Trump on Thursday after the president called Mattis “the world’s most overrated general.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Press Secretary, resigned June 2019

Now: Mulling run for governor in Arkansas, Fox News contributor

Sanders’s tenure as Trump’s press secretary was tumultuous, seeing several battles with CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta, and widespread criticism from the media at large. She resigned to spend more time with her family at the end of June 2019.

Today, she has moved to Arkansas and launched a new personal website. Her relationship with Trump takes center stage on the site, stoking suspicions that she plans to run for governor of Arkansas as a Trump Republican. Trump nominated Sanders to the Fulbright Scholarship Board earlier in October and she is also a Fox News contributor.

Jeff Sessions:

Attorney General, fired November 2018

Now: Withdrawing from political life

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters. As a long-standing senator, he seemed to give Trump’s campaign at least a degree of early legitimacy with an endorsement. As attorney general, Sessions pursued tough-on-crime policies but was eventually fired at least partially due to Trump’s dissatisfaction with his handling of the Russia investigation and disagreements with other administrators.

Today, Sessions has largely withdrawn from public life. He said he doesn’t miss being a senator in December 2018 and hasn’t announced any plans to run for his old Alabama seat. He has qualified that he still supports the president despite being fired.