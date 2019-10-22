Tulsi Gabbard Calls On Hillary To Acknowledge The Damage She Has Done On Foreign Policy

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard called on Hillary Clinton to acknowledge the damage that her foreign policy has caused in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“Hillary, your foreign policy was a disaster for our country and the world—resulting in the deaths and injuries of so many of my brothers and sisters in uniform, devastating entire countries, millions of lives lost, refugee crises, our enemy al-Qaeda and ISIS strengthened, increased Iranian and Russian influence in the region, Turkey emboldened, and exacerbated the problem of nuclear proliferation by overthrowing Gaddafi in Libya,” Gabbard tweeted.

“Yet despite the damage you have done to our country and the world, you want to continue your failed policies directly or indirectly through the Democratic nominee,” Gabbard continued. (RELATED: ‘She Is Her Own Person’: Beto O’Rourke Defends Tulsi Gabbard Against Claims She’s A ‘Russian Asset’)

Gabbard then called on the former Secretary of State to “acknowledge the damage you have caused and apologize for it,” asserting that it is “time for you to step down from your throne.”

Her remarks concluded with a call for the Democratic Party to adopt a new foreign policy, “which will actually be in the interests of and benefit the American people and the world.” (RELATED: Hillary: Tulsi Gabbard Is ‘The Favorite Of The Russians’)

Gabbard’s qualm with Clinton’s foreign policy is simply the most recent in what has become an extended back and forth between the congresswoman and Clinton.

Hillary claimed recently on a podcast that both Gabbard and former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein were assets of the Russian government.

