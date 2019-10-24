Kelly Ripa Responds After Receiving Backlash Over ‘Extreme Poverty’ Comment

Television personality Kelly Ripa responded to criticism over a comment she made about her son living in “extreme poverty.”

Ripa made the comment about her son’s living arrangement on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this week, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Ripa was referring to the fact that Michael Consuelos now has to pay his own rent.

The comment immediately caused a stir on the internet with people saying the morning show host sounded out of touch with reality, Page Six reported.

Ripa reportedly took to Instagram to address some of the criticism, even responding to a social media user who asked if Consuelos had ever had a job. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Kelly Ripa On The Internet)

“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates,” Ripa wrote. “I’m used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers.”

“I didn’t grow up privileged and neither did [Mark Consuelos],” she added. “We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to bitch about that, I say let em.”