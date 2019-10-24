TCU Will Wear Horrible Alternate Uniforms Against Texas

TCU will have some disgusting uniforms this weekend when they play Texas.

As you all know, I’m big into the uniform game. It gets me going and gets me amped up. We all know great uniforms translate to success on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just science.

However, these garbage uniforms from TCU are utterly disgusting. They look like somebody vomited, and then that puke was turned into football uniforms.

Take a look at them below.

TCU is bringing out some WILD unis for homecoming against Texas (via @TCUFootball) pic.twitter.com/poPmC32kai — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 23, 2019

Below is a live look at my reaction to these thrash uniforms from the Horned Frogs.

Whoever designed these should be fired on the spot. They should be run out of town. There’s simply no excuse for letting TCU step on the field wearing these. You just can’t let it happen.

This is football in Texas. We’re talking about a state where football isn’t a sport. It’s a lifestyle, and TCU is disrespecting the great football heritage in the state by wearing this trash.

I hope Texas wins by about a billion points. Anybody willing to wear uniforms this disgusting deserves to get annihilated on the field.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on Fox. I hope the Longhorns run TCU right off of the field.