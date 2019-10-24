Trump Campaign Owns Web Address For Biden’s Newly Announced Latino Outreach Campaign

The 2020 Trump campaign trolled Democratic candidate Joe Biden Wednesday by purchasing the web domain for Biden’s new Latino outreach campaign.

The former vice president announced the outreach campaign called “Todos Con Biden,” or “Everyone With Biden,” Wednesday, but the campaign did not purchase the web address todosconbiden.com before the Trump campaign got its hands on it.

Visitors of the website are greeted with a message that reads, “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos,” in English and Spanish.

“How the hell are you Joe Biden’s campaign and you don’t lock up the URL before you announce stuff?” Republican political consultant and President Donald Trump critic Mike Madrid told ABC News.

He added that Biden and his campaign “are not looking really strong” in efforts to get “higher Latino voter turnout than the disastrous operation by [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton.”

The Trump campaign also secured a Twitter handle for Todos Con Biden. (RELATED: Trump Trolls Joe Biden With Meme After Allegations Of Creepy Behavior)

“They also didn’t claim @todosconbiden on Twitter, so we grabbed that too. Give it a follow, why dontcha?” Trump 2020 communication director Tim Murtaugh wrote in a Wednesday evening tweet.

Best line in this story: “How the hell are you Joe Biden’s campaign and you don’t lock up the URL before you announce stuff?” They also didn’t claim @todosconbiden on Twitter, so we grabbed that too. Give it a follow, why dontcha?https://t.co/DOuyjhazCf — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 23, 2019

The Twitter page is trolling the former vice president, too.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is the king of putting “kids in cages” pic.twitter.com/zdRZL2bK5m — Todos Con Biden (@todosconbiden) October 23, 2019

“It is no surprise that Trump’s Campaign would resort to childish antics like this to take attention away from this [p]resident’s appalling record of separating families and using immigrants as scapegoats, fomenting hatred and white supremacy, and trying to take away health care from millions of Americans who need it,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Isabel Aldunate said in a statement.

Trump campaign deputy communication director Erin Perrine said Latinos are “thriving” under Trump’s administration and touted the Todos Con Biden web domain in a statement to ABC.

“The Biden campaign continues to be inept with a deeply flawed candidate,” Perrine said. “Latinos are thriving under President Trump and now thanks to the Biden camp, people can find out more about that success at www.todosconbiden.com.”

The Biden campaign launched its Latino outreach campaign Wednesday with the goal of immigration and education reform for Latinos, ABC reported.

“Joe Biden knows that our diversity is our strength, and as president, he will continue to ensure that all Americans are treated with dignity — not scapegoated or used to score political points, ” Biden campaign national Latino vote director Laura Jiménez said, according to ABC.

Trump won 28% of the Latino vote in 2016, and Republicans won 29% in the 2018 midterm elections, according to exit poll data.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.