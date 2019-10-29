Watch Chadwick Boseman In The Latest Trailer For ’21 Bridges’

Another trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s new movie “21 Bridges” dropped Tuesday, and it’s awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.”

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for one wild ride as Boseman's character tries to hunt down the cop killers and uncover the vast conspiracy unfolding.

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

“21 Bridges” looks like it’s going to be an incredible film, and every preview we’ve seen so far has been outstanding.

Boseman looks like the perfect casting choice to play a guy hunting cop killers while realizing things aren’t what they seem to be.

Plus, the cast is also loaded. Boseman is joined by Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons and Taylor Kitsch. That’s the definition of a power cast.

You can catch “21 Bridges” in theaters Nov. 22. This one looks like it might be required viewing.