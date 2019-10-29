‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff And D.B. Weiss Quit Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Saga

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have quit the upcoming “Star Wars” saga.

According to The Hollywood Reporter late Monday night, the men behind “Game of Thrones” left the project with Disney and Lucasfilm. They were supposed to make the next “Star Wars” film after “The Rise of Skywalker,” (TRS) and it was supposed to spawn a new saga.

The pair released the following statement about stepping away, according to the same THR report:

We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away.

Well, this is unfortunate. Despite “Game of Thrones” having a trash ending, Weiss and Benioff are both incredibly talented storytellers.

They have an awesome ability to paint a picture, draw the audience in, use an immense amount of detail and leave us with chills when the story ends. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

There’s a reason “Game of Thrones” will go down as one of the greatest shows ever made, and Weiss and Benioff are major reasons why.

The two men have a deal with Netflix right now, and I’m imagining that’s what they’ll be focused on for the foreseeable future.

Judging from the THR report, it doesn’t seem like anybody has any idea what happens now with the planned “Star Wars” saga after “TRS.”

We’ll see what the Hollywood power duo does for Netflix, but this sucks for fans of “Star Wars.” Again, “GoT” might have had a weak ending, but there’s no doubt these two are dominant storytellers.