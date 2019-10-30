Sexual Battery Case Against Kevin Spacey Dismissed After Accuser Dies

Los Angeles prosecutors have dropped a sexual battery case against actor Kevin Spacey after his accuser died.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The prosecutors claimed the allegations could not be proven without the accuser’s participation.

An unidentified man accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him during a massage given at a home in Malibu, California.

As previously reported, the accuser filed a complaint against Spacey in September of 2018. He accused Spacey of forcing him to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage. In September, a month after the two parties came to agreement on a plan that would have ended with a seven to 11-day trial, the plaintiff died.

Now, prosecutors have rejected the battery case. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Dies In Middle Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit)

The rejected case follows prosecutors’ decision in July to drop a separate criminal case against Spacey. The criminal case contained allegations that Spacey had groped an 18-year-old boy at a bar in Nantucket in 2016.

The case was dropped after the accuser could not produce a phone for evidence. Spacey’s lawyers argued the phone could prove Spacey was innocent. The accuser invoked his fifth amendment right not to testify during the trial.