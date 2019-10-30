Entertainment

Sexual Battery Case Against Kevin Spacey Dismissed After Accuser Dies

(Photo credit /AFP/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Los Angeles prosecutors have dropped a sexual battery case against actor Kevin Spacey after his accuser died.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The prosecutors claimed the allegations could not be proven without the accuser’s participation.

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Nantucket District Court after being arraigned on sexual assault charges on January 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

An unidentified man accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him during a massage given at a home in Malibu, California.

As previously reported, the accuser filed a complaint against Spacey in September of 2018. He accused Spacey of forcing him to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage. In September, a month after the two parties came to agreement on a plan that would have ended with a seven to 11-day trial, the plaintiff died.

Now, prosecutors have rejected the battery case. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Dies In Middle Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit)

The rejected case follows prosecutors’ decision in July to drop a separate criminal case against Spacey. The criminal case contained allegations that Spacey had groped an 18-year-old boy at a bar in Nantucket in 2016.

The case was dropped after the accuser could not produce a phone for evidence. Spacey’s lawyers argued the phone could prove Spacey was innocent. The accuser invoked his fifth amendment right not to testify during the trial.