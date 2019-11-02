Seattle Seahawks Claim Josh Gordon Off Waivers

Josh Gordon is the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter on Friday, the Seahawks claimed him off of waivers after the Patriots released him from injured reserve.

Seahawks claimed former Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon off waivers today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

This is huge for the Seahawks and Russell Wilson. Wilson now has a major deep ball threat, and the team is getting him at a bargain price.

The Seahawks’ offense isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. Wilson already has some weapons to play with, but adding Gordon is a serious upgrade in the passing department.

With D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Josh Gordon running routes, the Seahawks have some serious options for their star quarterback.

Welcome Flash.

Time to put in this work!@JOSH_GORDONXII — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2019

If Gordon can stay sober and healthy, then this is a hell of a smart move for the Seahawks. If not, then they can cut him loose after getting him cheap.

It’s a win-win for Seattle. There’s literally no downside at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Nov 1, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

We’ll see what Gordon and Wilson can do together on the field. My expectations are very high.