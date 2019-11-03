Poll: 67% Of Democrats Are Anxious For 2020 Election, And A Majority Are Frustrated

A new Associated Press poll released on Sunday shows that Democratic voters are anxious and frustrated for the upcoming 2020 election.

The poll found that 67% of Democrats say they feel anxious and 64% report they are frustrated about the upcoming presidential election, according to a survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

It also found that 45% of Republicans say they are anxious and 49% are frustrated with the election. (RELATED: Fox News Polls Show 49% Of Americans Want Impeachment, Democrats Beating Trump In General Election)

Two-thirds of those surveyed said the election has piqued their interest, including 74% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats.

The survey shows that 88% of liberal-leaning Democrats are more anxious compared with moderate Democrats and conservatives at 79%. However, the same group of left-leaning Democrats report they’re more anxious at 80% to 60%.

Both levels of anxiety and frustration have increased since June, according to the AP, but the levels are higher among Democrats.

The margin of error in the survey is +/- 4.1% with researchers having surveyed 1,075 between October 24 and 28. RealClearPolitics currently has President Donald Trump’s approval at an average of 43.3% a year before the 2020 election.