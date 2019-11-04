President Trump Urges Twitter To Vote For Sean Spicer On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Low Scores

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has survived another week on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

The push to keep Spicer on the famous ballroom dancing competition came from President Donald Trump himself. Trump urged fans to vote for Spicer during the show Monday night on Twitter.

Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Spicer has consistently held the lowest score every week since former NBA player Lamar Odom was sent home. Before that, he consistently held the second lowest score from the beginning of the show, according to Pop Culture. (RELATED: Sean Spicer Claims Donald Trump Watches Him On ‘Dancing With The Stars)

The judges spoke out about their frustrations with the love Spicer has received from the audience.

“We keep throwing you out the boat, and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver,” Len Goodman said to Spicer during Monday’s episode. “A mermaid has better feet than you.”

“That’s the truth,” Carrie Ann Inaba quipped.

“You don’t have many jazz bones in your body, do you?” Bruno Tonioli asked. “Finding Nemo has better feet than you.”

Spicer performed without his partner, Lindsay Arnold, on Monday night. He received a 20/30 score with his new partner Jenna Johnson.