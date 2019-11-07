Wisconsin Vs. Iowa Will Essentially Be A Night Game Due To 4:00 EST Start Time

A large portion of the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game will be played under the lights.

The game is set to kick at 4:00 EST on Fox. That might not sound overly important, but it is. According to an Instagram post from the Badgers, the sun will be down by 4:00 CST in Madison.

That means pretty much the whole second half will be played in the dark under the lights.

Take notes, folks. This is how you do major college football correctly. You don’t play games at noon. That’s stupid and nobody wants it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m looking at you Penn State/Ohio State and I’m looking at you Minnesota/Penn State. Those games being at noon is complete nonsense.

It kills the vibe. Two ranked teams should never play at noon this late in the season.

Leave it to Wisconsin and Iowa to show the rest of America how it’s done. We might not be in the playoff race, but we’re still two great programs that are ranked.

Is the game kicking under the lights at night? No, but at least half of it will be played after sundown. That’s good enough for me, and it’s how the sport should work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 6, 2019 at 6:04pm PST

Tune in at 4:00 EST on Fox to watch the Badgers and the Hawkeyes battle it out, and make sure to check back for my full preview!