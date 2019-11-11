Celebrate Anne Hathaway’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Anne Hathaway’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 37-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the last few years. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Born in Brooklyn, New York, "The Devil Wears Prada" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she got a part on the TV series "Get Real" in 1999.

Soon she would go from the small screen to the big screen when she landed the lead female role in Disney's "Princess Diaries" in 2001, alongside such stars as Julie Andrews and Heather Matarazzo. The part would make her a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Hathaway would go on to land one hit role after another in such movies as "Get Smart" in 2008 and "Dark Knight" in 2012.

On top of all that talent she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Anne!