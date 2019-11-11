San Francisco’s New DA: Public Urination ‘Will Not Be Prosecuted’

San Francisco’s pee problem could soon get worse.

Chesa Boudin, the urine-and-feces-plagued city’s incoming district attorney, pledged during the campaign not to prosecute public urination and other quality-of-life crimes if he was elected. Boudin declared victory Saturday night after results showed him winning a plurality of votes in the DA race.

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Boudin vowed in response to an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) questionnaire during the campaign.

“Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted, we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness,” he lamented. (RELATED: Here’s The Eye-Popping Number Of Cases Of Human Poop On San Francisco Streets)

San Francisco. We did it. pic.twitter.com/wMgFhKVV2M — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) November 10, 2019

Boudin’s campaign didn’t return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for confirmation that he would follow through on his pledge not to prosecute public urination.

Boudin’s parents were members of the Weather Underground domestic terrorist group. Boudin “was raised in Chicago by Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn” after his parents were sent to prison on murder charges while he was a toddler, NBC News noted.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders cheered Boudin’s victory in the election. “Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty,” the Vermont Sen. wrote on Twitter Saturday, congratulating Boudin on his “historic victory!”

Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty. Congratulations @chesaboudin on your historic victory! https://t.co/2CiM1sFo5c — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 10, 2019

