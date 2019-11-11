Editorial

Taylor Lewan Rants About His Penalties, Tells The Media There’s ‘No Need To Ask About It’

Taylor Lewan (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/espn/status/1193717990572929025?s=21)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan isn’t happy with the number of penalties he’s drawing.

Lewan has been flagged nine times this season, and was penalized three times in a surprising win by the Titans over the Chiefs on Sunday.

His actions on the field are becoming a problem for the Titans. Lewan unloaded to the media after the game, calling his penalties a “f**king problem” and added there’s “no need to ask” him about the issues.

Watch his passionate rant below.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Lewan is incredibly frustrated with himself. The fact he’s leading the team in penalties after having to sit the first four games is truly mind-boggling.

At some point, you just have to stop getting dumb penalties. He got multiple massive flags against the Chiefs that put his team in tough-as-hell positions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fact they were still able to win despite his atrocious play is nothing short of incredible.

 

To his credit, he took responsibility for the mistakes and vowed to get better. At least he addressed and acknowledged the fact he’s a liability on the field.

Will he improve? I have no idea, but there’s no doubt patience seems to have run out for the Titans.

You just can’t be getting dumb penalties over and over again and expect people to tolerate it.

Credit to him for owning his mistakes, but he just has to get much better.