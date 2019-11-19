Watch The Final Trailer For Martin Scorsese’s Netflix Movie ‘The Irishman’

The final trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie “The Irishman” was released Tuesday morning.

Netflix’s YouTube description for the movie is as follows:

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

For those of you who don’t know, this might be the most hyped Netflix production we’ve ever seen, and it’s not hard to see why.

It's got De Niro, Pacino, Pesci and Scorsese all involved, and it's about one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in the history of America.

What happened to Jimmy Hoffa? That’s what “The Irishman” will cover, and the latest trailer is chilling. Give it a watch below.

I can tell you right now this movie is going to be absolutely awesome. De Niro looks like he’s going to have a potentially career defining role as Frank Sheeran.

I’m not going to spoil anything for any of you, but just Google that name if you want to find out what he’s all about.

The man’s life is almost too unbelievable even for Hollywood.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Scorsese does with the infamous disappearance of Hoffa and all the people potentially involved.

You can catch “The Irishman” on Netflix November 27. You’re going to want to go ahead and clear your schedule that day.

