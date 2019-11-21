Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Zombie Apocalypse Series ‘V Wars’

Netflix’s new series “V Wars” looks absolutely awesome.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, this thing is going to be absolutely lit. There’s nothing like a little fantasy mixed with the apocalypse and action to get me fired up. “V Wars” looks like it’ll have all of that in spades.

Watch the trailer below. It’s legit.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this new series from Netflix.

This looks so cool. There are so many parts of the trailer that grabbed my attention. We’ve got the action, we’ve got the apocalypse, we’ve got mythical creatures (vampires), we’ve got friends with moral dilemmas and we’ve got what looks to be some sex.

Below are some photos of Kimberly-Sue Murray, who appears to be one of or the main female lead.

I’m all in for this Netflix series. It’s not even a tough call. I’m all in, and I’m guessing I won’t be alone.

Netflix knows how to make great content, and “V Wars” just looks like it’ll be the latest in a long string of successes.

Tune in December 5 to watch it all go down! I’m 100% sold.