‘She’s Always Been Out Protesting Something’: Dolly Parton Weighs In On Jane Fonda

Dolly Parton had a good laugh Friday when “The View” host Abby Huntsman brought up the country legend’s friend and occasional co-star Jane Fonda.

Huntsman began the segment by mentioning Fonda’s recent activism. “A co-star and a good friend,” she said. “She was on our show recently talking about ways she’s trying to protest and get involved and she has her whole life, but she has been protesting in D.C. On climate change. She has been arrested a few times.”

“I know,” Parton laughed. “Again. She’s been arrested. I said, ‘Again?’ You know Jane. She’s always been out protesting something, all of her life.”

“She enlisted a lot of her friends, her famous friends. Would you ever do something like that?” Huntsman pressed. (RELATED: Abby Huntsman Calls Nikki Haley ‘The Most Ambitious Politician Since Hillary Clinton’)

“I wouldn’t get out in the streets and do it,” Parton said. “But I kind of try to contribute in my own way. I’m an entertainer and I do it a little different. Everyone’s got their own way of kind of making their points and I try to do it my way and they do it theirs. I let them have it.”

“Through your music?” Joy Behar asked.

“Through my music and the way I live and the way I am,” Parton agreed. “We all do it in our own way, and Jane is Jane, and let her go.”

Fonda, 81, has made a point of being arrested several times during her recent climate change protests in Washington, D.C., and she has enlisted a number of other celebrities to join her.