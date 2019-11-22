Liam Hemsworth ‘Deserves Much Better’: Sister-In-Law Elsa Pataky Claims

Model Elsa Pataky claimed actor Liam Hemsworth deserves better after his high-profile split with Miley Cyrus.

Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, opened up about how Liam was dealing with life after the split during an interview with Hola!, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” Pataky said. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”

“You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed,” she added. (RELATED: REPORT: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Close To Finalizing Divorce)

Cyrus and Liam split back in August, after the couple had been on and off for over ten years. The split came less than a year after the pair had gotten hitched. The news broke after Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter during a vacation in Italy. Liam reportedly didn’t know the split was public until he saw the headlines.

Liam’s sister-in-law is right, he does deserve better. I love both Liam and Cyrus, but I think there could have been a better way to work this out after they had been together for so long. It just looks bad on Cyrus’ part.