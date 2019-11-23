ESPN Releases Emotional Video Of Keanon Lowe Stopping A Potential School Shooting

ESPN released an incredible video about Keanon Lowe on Saturday.

The College GameDay feature focused on Lowe’s life after football at Oregon, and most notably, when Lowe stopped a potential school massacre this past May. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lowe confronted an armed student at his high school in Portland and was able to resolve the situation without a single shot being fired. Of all the videos you see today, you’re going to want to make sure this one is high on the list.

Give it a watch below. It’s bound to pull at your heartstrings.

Earlier this year, former Oregon receiver Keanon Lowe disarmed and embraced a student who brought a gun to Parkrose High School. But his journey to that moment tells the full story of Lowe’s commitment to helping others. ( @Goodyear) pic.twitter.com/xopmnc33zK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 23, 2019

Like I said, it’s a hell of an emotional video. I can’t imagine what was going through Lowe’s mind in that moment when he confronted an armed student.

I think it’s safe to say most people would have froze. I think most people would have panicked. Yet, Lowe didn’t do either.

He immediately acted, and he saved the lives of countless students and a very troubled gunman.

There are a lot of people who fall under the banner of being a hero, and there’s no doubt the former Oregon star is on the list.

Lowe should never have to pay for a beer again. Props to him for saving lives and helping somebody who desperately needed it.