LSU Is The Top Team In The Week 14 College Football Polls

LSU is still the top-ranked team in America after the latest college football polls were released Sunday afternoon.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Utah Oklahoma Florida Minnesota Baylor

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Utah Oklahoma Florida Minnesota Michigan

Outside of Penn State dropping after losing to Ohio State and Oregon falling out of the top 10 after losing to Arizona State, we didn’t have a ton of movement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU murdered Arkansas and remained locked into the top spot. Until they lose, that’s probably not going to change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 6:38pm PST

The Nittany Lions kept it close for awhile against OSU, but they just weren’t good enough at the end of the day.

There’s no shame in that. The Buckeyes are a hell of a team, and now they have a date with Michigan to close out the regular season.

That’s going to be a must-watch game for fans everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 23, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

With just one weekend left in the regular season, it’ll be interesting to see how the playoff rankings reflect the current polls that we have.

I’m guessing the top spots will be the exact same. Again, until LSU loses, it’s hard to imagine there’s going to be much of a shakeup at the top.

Having said that, you never know. If OSU comes out gunning and blows Michigan off of the field, then they could take the top spot by this time next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:20am PST

Prepare for another great weekend of football. It’s only going to get more fun from here!