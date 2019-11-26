Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Wins ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown was crowned the fan favorite Monday night during the finale of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Brown and her partner Alan Bersten placed first after performing a Viennese waltz and a freestyle dance, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.

“I’m in complete shock,” Brown said of her win.

“I never understand the plan that the Lord has given me,” Brown told USA Today after the show. “But it’s so cool, because He keeps reminding me that I am on the right path. He reminds me with little things and big things. And tonight was huge celebration and knowing I’m in the right place I need to be.” (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Wins 2019 People’s Choice Awards)

“It’s just all working out the way its supposed to,” she added. “Even though there’s been ups and downs.”

I’m not shocked that Brown took home the mirror ball. There are no saves from the judges for the final round and Brown is such a fan favorite that I knew if she made it to the finals she would be the winner.

She totally deserves it. She’s been through so much since she had to dump her fiancé on television after dating in public on “The Bachelorette.” I’m happy to see her so happy.

She’s the fan favorite because she has never stopped being genuine and real. People love that because they can relate. We definitely haven’t seen the last of Brown.