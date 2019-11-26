Elizabeth Warren Tanks In Latest Quinnipiac Poll, Loses Double Digits As Biden Rises Again

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appears to have lost half her support in just one month according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

The poll, which surveyed 1355 registered voters and 574 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, was conducted from November 21-25 and showed former Vice President Joe Biden back on top of the heap with 24%.

Warren, who led the field with 28% in an October poll, dropped precipitously to 14% just one month later. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped from 15% to 13% in the same time frame, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg jumped from 10% in October to 16% in this latest poll. (RELATED: Warren Gets Blasted From All Sides As Dems Deem Her The New Frontrunner)

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy offered some insight into the changes, saying, “Biden is back on top of the pack but now there is a 3-way race for second. Buttigieg has broken into the top tier, apparently at the expense of Warren, who has taken a dive after being hammered for being too far left on health care and other issues.”

Medicare for All, one of Warren’s key policies, has a fair amount of support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Among that group, 59% favor replacing the current healthcare system with a single-payer system. There is more support, however — 71% — for giving all adults the option to buy in to Medicare if they so choose.

Biden still leads the field in terms of electability, with 46% saying that he is the most electable — a four-point jump from 42% in October. Warren is not only a distant second, with only 10% saying that she would be most electable, but she is also down ten points from 20% in October.

Though the Quinnipiac poll is an outlier in the amount of support that Warren has lost, the poll reflects the general trend found in other major polls that support for Warren has waned while Joe Biden has regained a comfortable margin as the Democratic frontrunner.

The poll also posed several questions about President Donald Trump and the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but even the last two full weeks of public hearings do not appear to have negatively impacted the president’s job approval ratings.