White House, Capitol Placed On Lockdown After Plane Enters Restricted Airspace

William Davis Reporter

The White House and U.S. Capitol were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a plane entered restricted airspace.

Fighter jets were quickly scrambled into airspace after the aircraft was discovered in restricted airspace, law enforcement officials told NBC. The lockdown was quickly lifted on both the White House and the Capitol. (RELATED: Trump Announces Hero Dog ‘Conan’ Will Visit White House)

The White House was placed on lock-down shortly after a briefing that President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway held with reporters. The reporters were then evacuated to the North Lawn. (RELATED: ‘What Does He Have To Hide?’ Kellyanne Conway Wants Adam Schiff To Testify In Impeachment Hearings)

We will have more as this story develops…