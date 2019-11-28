Eric Trump Shares Photo Of New #LeaveOurPresidentAlone Hat On Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted out a photo of a red hat on Thanksgiving which has the abbreviation “LOPA” on it, which he said stands for “leave our president alone.”

Trump sent out the photo while his father traveled to Afghanistan on a surprise trip to visit the troops stationed there. Trump did not say whether or not the hats would be sold as merchandise for the Trump campaign. The hat looks very similar to other hats released by the Trump campaign, such as the original “Make America Great Again Hat” (MAGA) or their “USA” hat.

The tweet comes after Democrats in Congress opened an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler set the next impeachment hearing for Dec. 4, making it the first hearing for the committee in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump. Nadler has continued to investigate Trump, requesting a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sending letters seeking information from people and organizations close to the president.

In March, Nadler sent requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York representative said in March the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.” (RELATED: Nadler Says Trump Should Be Impeached ‘To Vindicate The Constitution’)

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans do not appear to be concerned about House Democrats’ ongoing efforts to impeach Trump, with many saying even if the House were to move forward with impeachment, that there is no way the Senate would vote to impeach the president. (RELATED: Senate Republicans Are Not At All Worried About Impeachment)

The Daily Caller spoke with over ten GOP senators in mid-October, who all shared their views about House Democrats’ efforts to impeach the President. Not one senator was concerned about the impeachment process, saying they are most concerned about the Democrats’ attempt to impeach Trump based on no hard evidence.