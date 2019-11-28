Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Outraises All House Democrats In Third Quarter: Report

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more money in the third quarter of 2019 than any other House Democrat.

Ocasio-Cortez raised $1.42 million this past quarter, according to a report Tuesday from The New York Post. The congresswoman was followed in fundraising numbers by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who raised $1.26 million and $1.145 million respectively for their campaigns, according to the Post. (RELATED: Alabama Businesswoman Jessica Taylor Wants To Take The Fight To AOC)

While no House Democrats out-raised Ocasio-Cortez, several House Republicans did. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise raised $3.45 million, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes raised $2.6 million and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised $1.6 million, according to the Post.

The report states that the vast majority of Ocasio-Cortez’s donations were under $200, indicating strong grassroots support. The 30-year-old firebrand is facing a primary challenge from New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera, who announced his congressional campaign last month. Cabrera referred to himself as a “moderate Democrat” who believes Ocasio-Cortez has neglected the needs of her district during her ascent on the national stage.(RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to congress last year, and has led the charge on many left-wing policy priorities, including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and free college.