Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Outraises All House Democrats In Third Quarter: Report

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more money in the third quarter of 2019 than any other House Democrat.

Ocasio-Cortez raised $1.42 million this past quarter, according to a report Tuesday from The New York Post. The congresswoman was followed in fundraising numbers by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who raised $1.26 million and $1.145 million respectively for their campaigns, according to the Post. (RELATED: Alabama Businesswoman Jessica Taylor Wants To Take The Fight To AOC)

While no House Democrats out-raised Ocasio-Cortez, several House Republicans did. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise raised $3.45 million, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes raised $2.6 million and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised $1.6 million, according to the Post.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK OCTOBER 11: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) , a US politician elected in 2018 as the youngest ever to have a seat in the House of Representatives, speaks to the thousands of people who participated in the People Climate March, which marks the conclusion of the C40 World Mayors Summit on October 11, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. More than 90 mayors of some of the worlds largest and most influential cities representing some 700 million people meet in Copenhagen from October 9-12 for the C40 World Mayors Summit. The purpose with the summit in Copenhagen is to build a global coalition of leading cities, businesses and citizens that rallies around radical and ambitious climate action. (Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to the thousands of people who participated in the People Climate March on October 11, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images)

The report states that the vast majority of Ocasio-Cortez’s donations were under $200, indicating strong grassroots support. The 30-year-old firebrand is facing a primary challenge from New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera, who announced his congressional campaign last month. Cabrera referred to himself as a “moderate Democrat” who believes Ocasio-Cortez has neglected the needs of her district during her ascent on the national stage.(RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to congress last year, and has led the charge on many left-wing policy priorities, including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and free college.