REPORT: QB Jake Bentley Will Leave South Carolina For His Final Year Of College Football

Quarterback Jake Bentley will reportedly leave South Carolina.

According to Mike Uva, Bentley is expected to leave the Gamecocks and find a new landing spot for his final year of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USC QB Jake Bentley is not expected to return to the program next season, according to a source close to the team. However, I’m told his father Bobby Bentley is expected to remain on staff at USC. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 1, 2019

This isn’t too surprising at all. I think a lot of people saw this coming the moment Ryan Hilinski took over for Bentley when he got hurt.

Hilinski entered the program with all the hype in the world, and is expected to be the man for years to come.

That meant Bentley was going to have to find a new spot, especially given the fact he’s hurt.

He’s got nothing to be ashamed of. He started a ton of football games in the SEC, led the program for years but his time is just up.

Welcome to the world of college football. Things change very quickly. One moment, it’s all about Jake Bentley for years and the next it’s the Ryan Hilinski show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Bentley (@j_bentley19) on May 18, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

The good news for Bentley is that there will be plenty of suitors out there for him. Top 20 programs might not call him, but he could probably play at just about any Group of Five school that he wants.

There’s no doubt people will want a guy with so much starting experience under his belt.