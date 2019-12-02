Tristan Thompson Gifts Ex-Khloé Kardashian Diamond Necklace After Cheating Scandal

NBA player Tristan Thompson gifted his ex, Khloé Kardashian, a pretty expensive necklace.

Thompson surprised Kardashian with a diamond necklace on Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six. The surprise was made possible with the help of Kardashian’s friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq.

“Thank you so much for my necklace,” Kardashian told Thompson over the phone during the episode. “I was literally startled.”

Thompson claimed he gave the necklace to Kardashian “just because.”

“God, you weren’t this nice to me when we were together, ever,” Kardashian responded.

This is the second time the Cleveland Cavaliers player has tried to give Kardashian jewelry following the couple’s extremely public breakup after Thompson got caught cheating on Kardashian.

“I don’t want a present from you,” she recalled telling Thompson after he tried to gift her a ring for her 35th birthday. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Ex-Tristan Thompson Tried To Kiss Her Before Daughter’s Birthday)

Reports that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with family friend Jordyn Woods surfaced in March. Woods confirmed the two did share a kiss at a party, but that it didn’t go any farther than that. Kardashian promptly ended things with Thompson even as she was nine months pregnant with Thompson’s child, True.

I don’t blame her for not wanting any kind of gift from Thompson. I wouldn’t want to receive gifts from him that would just remind you of the infidelity that occurred. It really just makes him look so desperate.