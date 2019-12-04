Editorial

CBS Confirms That Arkansas Has Met With Lane Kiffin About Head Coaching Vacancy

Bethune Cookman v Florida Atlantic

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

It looks like Arkansas has some very real interest in FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

The world of college football was put on high alert when whispers started coming out about Arkansas officials being in Boca Raton, which is where Kiffin is currently located. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s been confirmed by CBS Sports that athletic director Hunter Yurachek was indeed in Boca Raton to meet with the former USC head coach.

If the hype train for Kiffin to Fayetteville wasn’t already going 100 mph, it damn sure should be now.

Kiffin needs to return to the big stage. It just has to happen. We don’t have a choice as fans. It’s just what the universe demands.

The good news is that Florida State has also reportedly already vetted the former Alabama OC. Even if Arkansas were to eventually pass, it would appear like Kiffin is going back to the big stage somewhere.

As a college football fanatic, there’s nothing that would make me happier than seeing Kiffin back on national television every Saturday and in the spotlight.

The man is a content machine, and him being to the same side of the SEC as Nick Saban would provide at least one yearly must-watch game.

Go, Lane, go! The whole world of college football is riding with you!