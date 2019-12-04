Chris Petersen Says Mike Leach Asked Him How Much Longer He Would Coach

Former Washington football coach Chris Petersen recently shared an interesting question asked by Mike Leach.

Petersen coached his final game for the Huskies this past Friday in a win over Mike Leach and the Cougars. However, it was something said before the game that is most fascinating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

According to Zach Barnett, Leach asked the former coach how much longer he’d be running the show. It’d be about 72 hours later that Petersen would send shockwaves through the sport by stepping down.

“I’m thinking, oh my God, this guy’s a mind reader, too,” Petersen explained.

Chris Petersen, knowing in his head the Apple Cup would be his last regular season game, says Mike Leach asked him pre-game, “Hey, how much Ionger are you going to do this?” “I’m thinking, Oh my God, this guy’s a mind reader, too.” — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 3, 2019

This is amazing. Leach always seems to have a read on people that most others just don’t see. It really makes you wonder whether or not he knew something the rest of us didn’t.

I’d like to believe we live in a world where Leach just looked at Petersen’s face, and knew without having to say anything that he was at the end of the road.

It’s like when two great generals see each other at the end of the war. Sometimes, you can say everything without having to say anything at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football (@uw_football) on Dec 2, 2019 at 3:23pm PST

Of course, there’s a high chance this was just some offhand remark that we’re reading into way too much. However, the legend of Mike Leach doesn’t grow if we buy into that idea.

It does grow if we believe Leach had a read on the situation the rest of us missed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Dec 2, 2019 at 8:47am PST

Stay frosty, Leach. Stay frosty.