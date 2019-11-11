Mike Leach Calls Washington State Players ‘Frauds’ After Losing To California

Washington State football coach Mike Leach ripped into his players following an ugly 33-20 loss Saturday to California.

Leach is known for being incredibly blunt about the performances he gets out of his guys, and frustrations appear to be boiling over now that WSU is 4-5. He didn’t hold back when discussing their latest loss.

Leach said the following during his postgame interview when asked about how to get his players to believe in the message he’s preaching, according to 247Sports:

Well, that’s a great question because we as coaches think about that, talk about that, all the time. And somehow we’ve failed to reach the group. Our team leaders in the group; they’re either frauds, or they haven’t reached the group either.

According to CougFan.com, security also wouldn’t let media in initially for the postgame press conference because Leach was busy “laying into” his players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Security outside WSU’s locker room apologizes to media waiting outside for Leach’s presser because, “he’s laying into them right now.” — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) November 10, 2019

This right here is why Leach is one of the most fascinating coaches in all of college football. The man just doesn’t care what people think.

He gives it to people 100% straight. The Cougars are awful this season after they were expected by many to be a very good team.

Clearly, Leach has grown tired of the antics and not beating teams they should be stacking up wins against.

If the legendary coach was willing to call his players frauds publicly, I can only imagine what he said behind closed doors.

It must have been pretty ugly if security didn’t want the media anywhere near the locker room. Of course, we have video evidence Leach can absolutely shred his players in the locker room.

Never change, Leach. You’re the hero college football needs.