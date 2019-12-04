Jonathan Taylor Named 1st-Team All-Big 10 For The 3rd Year In A Row

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is a first-team all-Big Ten player for the third straight year.

It was revealed Wednesday that the Heisman contender and Badgers superstar earned the honor once again, and there’s nobody more deserving. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jonathan Taylor is a human on a different level when it comes to the game of football. That man runs the ball in a way that I’ve never seen before.

It’s not that he has the most speed or that he’s the strongest running back that we’ve ever seen. It’s the fact that he’s absurdly patient when it comes to seeing opening.

He can wait for what seems like an eternity before exploding. That’s the kind of talent you’re born with or you’re just not.

You can’t teach that. You either have that kind of sense and intelligence on the field, or you don’t. It’s that simple.

Jonathan Taylor has that in spades, and that’s why he’s dominated the Big 10 and the college football world ever since his freshman year.

Now, it’s time for him to take care of business against Ohio State on Saturday in Indy. Play the music!