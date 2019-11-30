HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 38-17, Will Play Ohio State In Big 10 Title Game

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota Saturday to the tune of 38-17.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

After a week of deliberation and debate, my guys took the field and destroyed the Gophers. It wasn’t even close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin destroyed Minnesota throughout the game. We beat them at everything on the field. By the time Jonathan Taylor was done with them, the Gophers wished they were anywhere else.

This wasn’t a football game. It was an execution in front of America.

You all laughed and mocked me when I said Wisconsin would throttle Minnesota. You all said it just wouldn’t happen.

All the “experts” picked the Gophers to win. Yet, we’re sitting here right now and we’re going to the Big 10 championship.

Everything in the world has been righted. Paul Bunyan’s axe is back in Madison, we’re Big 10 West champs and it’s all on the line now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

To all the idiots who wrote us off, I hope you’re watching. I hope you’re enjoying. All we do is win and take care of business.

See you soon, Ohio State. I can’t wait to take the field and battle.