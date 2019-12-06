Dallas Cowboys Lose To The Chicago Bears 31-24. Will Jason Garrett Be Fired?

The Dallas Cowboys lost Thursday night 31-24 to the Chicago Bears, and head coach Jason Garrett’s job might be in serious trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

Dallas now sits at 6-7 after entering the season with high expectations. The expectations weren’t just high; the Cowboys were supposed to be one of the best teams in the league with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Now, it’s crisis time, and Jason Garrett might find himself out of a job before his contract is up at the end of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:22pm PST

Jerry Jones’s patience isn’t going to last forever, and it could already be out for all we know. He has a lot of respect for Garrett, and I don’t think he’d want to embarrass him by cutting him loose before the season ends.

However, I don’t think there’s any question at this point that Garrett’s time with Dallas is over.

You just can’t lose to a team like the Bears, fall to 6-7 with the roster Dallas has and expect to keep your job. You just can’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 5, 2019 at 6:06pm PST

We’ll see what Jerry Jones decides to do, but this unfolding disaster in Dallas won’t be tolerated by arguably the most powerful owner in pro sports.

If changes don’t happen prior to the season ending, you can bet they will once it’s over.