CNN Receives Bad TV Rating For Pelosi Town Hall

Fox News more than doubled CNN in primetime Thursday night, despite CNN hosting a town hall with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi fielded questions from voters and CNN anchor Jake Tapper just hours after announcing that she was instructing Democratic committee chairman to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

The town hall averaged 1.6 million viewers, including 410,000 in the crucial age 25-54 demographic. Meanwhile, Fox News‘ regular primetime lineup averaged 3.4 million viewers, including 565,000 in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox News’ April town hall with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders remains the highest rated town hall of the 2020 election cycle, having averaged 2.6 million viewers. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning On Impeachment)

Several recent polls have indicated that Independent and swing state voters are increasingly turned off by the impeachment inquiry. Just 43% of voters support impeaching the president, according to an Emerson poll published late last month, which also found Trump’s approval rating having climbed to 48%.