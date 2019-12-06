MSNBC Commentator Rails Against Biden For Yelling At An Iowa Voter

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting some pushback from an unlikely source after he unloaded on an Iowa voter Thursday for asking him a question about his son’s work in Ukraine.

“This issue is going to come up. This is the whole centerpiece of the impeachment hearing,” Zerlina Maxwell, a radio programmer for Sirius XM, said Thursday night on MSNBC. “He has to be prepared to respond to people to protesting or attacking him on this topic,” she added.

Biden called the voter a “damn liar” after the man accused him of “selling access” to former President Barack Obama’s administration through his son’s business dealings, which Biden disputed.

