Simon Cowell Working On Launch Of New TV Show Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Debacle

Celebrity judge Simon Cowell is working on the launch of a brand new version of “The X Factor” amid issues with “America’s Got Talent.”

The new show will be called “The X Factor: The Band,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Cowell and Pussycat Doll member Nicole Scherzinger have been holding auditions to find the next One Direction or Fifth Harmony.

“In previous years, you’ve seen the judges put individual singers in a group – usually with their decision making and reasoning off camera, but this time people will get to see the process take place,” host Dermot O’Leary said, per the Mirror.

“The judges will select girls and boys to form new bands just like they did with One Direction and Little Mix, and then both will go head-to-head to be crowned the winning group with a live arena finale in Birmingham,” he continued. (RELATED: Blind And Autistic ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Gets Golden Buzzer In Emotional Clip)

One Direction is the biggest accomplishment Cowell has to date in the pop world. He put those guys in a group together and created some of the biggest names in pop.

Even though there is drama going on behind the scenes of “America’s Got Talent,” maybe we will get something good out of this new TV show.