Jerry Jones Says The Dallas Cowboys Haven’t Met With Urban Meyer Or Other Potential Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear Tuesday the team hasn’t been meeting with potential coaching hires.

Jones was asked during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan about a report his son had met with Urban Meyer, and he quickly slapped it down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I can confirm that it’s absolutely not correct. We have not met with any coach,” the Cowboys owner explained. The speculation comes as it’s widely-believed Jason Garrett is a dead man walking as the season falls apart for Dallas.

I don’t know if the Cowboys have met with Urban Meyer just yet, but you can bet everything you have that they eventually will pick up the phone and call.

The moment USC didn’t fire Clay Helton, it told me that it was only because Meyer wasn’t available to him.

Why wouldn’t the three-time national champ be available for the Trojans? Well, he certainly wouldn’t be if the Cowboys were waiting on him.

USC is one of the best jobs on the planet. The Dallas Cowboys can argue they are the absolute best job on the planet.

Coaching the Cowboys would put Meyer in some extremely rarified air, and I think we can all agree they’re going approach him once Jason Garrett is finally shown the exit.

If Jerry Jones doesn’t make a run at the Ohio State legend, then he’s making a big mistake.