Jon Gruden Says The Raiders Are Playing At A ‘Sickening’ Level

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is not happy with his team.

The Raiders are currently 6-7, have lost three games in a row and lost to the Titans by 21 on Sunday. I think it’s safe to say the wheels have fallen off at this point, and the man running the show has seen enough.

Gruden said the following Monday about the Raiders, according to NBC Sports:

[Recent play] is sickening. [Changes are] tough, but it’s a necessary evil. Right now, we’ve got to play better, and we’re going to play better, and there will be changes. There will be changes. What happened yesterday will not happen again. I can’t allow it to happen.

Yeah, this isn’t a good situation if you’re on the roster for the Raiders. The last thing you want is your head coach calling your play “sickening.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There might be some situations where “sickening” could be spun as a positive. You know when there’s no spin zone of any kind?

When you’re on a three game losing streak and just got blown out by the Titans.

It actually looked like the Raiders might be good this season. It looked like Gruden would have them rolling earlier on.

Clearly, things have changed, and Gruden wants some major changes to be made.

We’ll see what changes he implements down the stretch, but it’s clear something needs to change ASAP. You simply can’t play this poorly late in the season and expect it to be acceptable.