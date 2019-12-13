Trump Says Republicans Could Get Impeachment Payback On Next Democratic President

President Donald Trump said Friday that impeachment is being trivialized and suggested that Republicans could seek revenge on the next Democratic president.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday morning to move forward with two articles of impeachment against Trump. Both articles, one on abuse of power and the other on obstruction of Congress, passed along party lines with a vote of 23-17.

“You’re trivializing impeachment,” Trump said while meeting with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez at the White House after the vote passed. “And I tell you what, some day there will be a Democrat president and there will be a Republican House, and I suspect they’re going to remember it.”

The White House decided it will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing after chairman Jerry Nadler extended an invitation. Trump has railed against the impeachment inquiry, which was sparked by a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Here’s What They Said)

The inquiry will now move to the floor of the House, where lawmakers will decide whether or not to impeach the president.

