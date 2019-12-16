Minnesota Gophers Send Absurd Football Tweet Greatly Misrepresenting P.J. Fleck And Their Success

The Minnesota Gophers are officially responsible for one of the dumbest tweets in the history of Twitter.

It was brought to my attention that the Gophers hit the send button on a tweet about P.J. Fleck and the success of their football program.

There’s just one major problem. Virtually all the accomplishments listed happened when Fleck was at Western Michigan.

For example, the tweet claims three division championships. Yeah, there’s just one gigantic problem with that claim. Minnesota has never won the B1G West since it came into existence.

If you want a great laugh, just go ahead and take a look at the replies to the tweet. The Gophers got obliterated, and rightfully so.

Who the hell thought this tweet was a smart idea? Does Minnesota think we’re all idiots? The graphic looks great and it makes Minnesota look like a powerhouse.

Too bad virtually nothing is accurate. Sure, Fleck has those accomplishments, but he didn’t do them with the Gophers.

In fact, the last time Minnesota competed for a division title in the B1G was a couple weeks back, and the Badgers smoked them.

This is a classic example of how badly Minnesota wants to be Wisconsin and wants to be relevant. They’re just willing to blatantly misrepresent facts.

I’m not angry at all. It’s just very sad.

Be better, Minnesota. Be much better.