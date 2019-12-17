Flashback: Maxine Waters Called Impeachment A ‘Coup’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters called impeachment a “coup” in 1998, video footage shows.

“They know that these allegations do not meet the test of the Constitution,” Waters said in December 1998. “They know that they are not impeachable offenses, but they press forward because it is really a coup d’état.”

WATCH:

