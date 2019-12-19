REPORT: Sofia Vergara In Talks To Join Judging Cast Of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judges on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Vergara would join the cast to replace the spots Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough left vacant, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

After parting ways with Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough in late November, NBC has met with @SofiaVergara to fill one of the two vacant chairs on #AmericasGotTalent https://t.co/VVEYU1rM3M — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 19, 2019

“‘AGT’ and NBC honchos met with Sofia this week to discuss her joining ‘AGT’ as a judge,” a production source told ET.

“Sofia and NBC have always had a great relationship,” the source continued. “Sofia is the perfect demographic and has a huge fan base and that’s a big draw for NBC. No deal is set and no decisions have been made.” (RELATED: NBC Claims They Are ‘Working With’ Gabrielle Union Following ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit)

The news comes after Union left the show due to the “toxic culture” of the “America’s Got Talent” set.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union tweeted after meeting with NBC executives. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

NBC released their own statement following the meeting.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” NBC said in a statement. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”