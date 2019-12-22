Los Angeles Rams Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Losing To The 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams won’t be in the postseason after losing to the 49ers 34-31 Saturday night.

With less than a minute to go and the game tied at 31, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gunned one deep to setup the game winning field goal.

That throw from Garoppolo and the field goal that followed ended any hope the Rams had of playing in the playoffs.

According to ESPN, they’re the fifth team in the past decade to miss the postseason after making the Super Bowl the year before.

It’s wild how bad the Rams have been this year after being so damn dominant last year. I really don’t know what happened in Los Angeles.

The roster is still loaded with talent. It’s not like the roster underwent a major shift after losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl last season.

Yet, they’ve looked awful at times this season.

Jared Goff looks like he’s regressed, Todd Gurley seems like a shell of the star player we all got so used to watching and the defense seems to have taken a step backwards.

Sean McVay is still a genius when it comes to coaching, but it would appear people are starting to figure him out.

I don’t know what changes need to be made, but it’s clear the Rams just aren’t what they used to be. That much is obvious to anybody with eyes.