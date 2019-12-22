REPORT: ABC/ESPN Wins SEC Football Game Of The Week For $350 Million Annually

ABC/ESPN has reportedly won the rights to the SEC football game of the week.

It was previously reported the game was going to leave CBS, and it’ll now air on ABC/ESPN for the price of $350 million a year, according to Clay Travis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Travis also reported ABC will try to buy out the remaining years on the deal from CBS.

I’m told ABC/ESPN has officially won bidding to take the SEC game of the week away from CBS. Negotiations now focused on whether ABC could buy out any of the four remaining years CBS has left on their deal. Huge win for ABC/ESPN. Price will be over $350 million a year. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 22, 2019

This is a huge win for ABC and ESPN. This is the definition of a power move. The SEC game of the week generally draws monster ratings.

ESPN already has a large chunk of the sports world. Now, they’re getting the biggest game in the SEC every single week.

It’s impossible to overstate how big of a deal that is.

As I already said in a previous article, it’ll be interesting to see if CBS tries to stay in the college football game or if it just dips out.

With ESPN and Fox controlling so much of the ground, I find it hard to believe there’s much left for CBS.

What a big day for ESPN. Kings stay kings.