Dak Prescott Misses Practice Wednesday With Shoulder Injury, Garrett Says He Is ‘Day To Day’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t practice with the team Wednesday.

Prescott has been nursing a shoulder injury and has been limited in practice. Yesterday, the Cowboys star didn’t participate at all, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cowboys have yet to practice because of the holiday but based on an estimation of the work for the injury report, Dak Prescott will not practice because of his sprained right shoulder. He was listed as a limited participant last week in dealing with… https://t.co/Uwl3FMFlF1 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 25, 2019

According to Todd Archer, head coach Jason Garrett told the media, “Last week we took it day by day and this week we’ll do the same thing. Obviously he was able to play in the ballgame so hopefully he’ll get on the same path where he is able to go on Sunday.”

Obviously, you’re hoping like hell right now Prescott is able to go if you’re a fan of the Cowboys. Dallas needs to win and needs the Eagles to lose in order to make the postseason.

The Cowboys play the Redskins, and they should be able to cruise to a victory if Prescott is under center. However, the task gets a lot harder if they have to switch to the backup.

In case you’re wondering who the backup is, I can tell you it’s a man by the name of Cooper Rush. While that’s a great name, I don’t think there’s a Cowboys fan on the planet who wants to watch Cooper Rush on the field.

Dallas already has an uphill battle to make the playoffs. If Prescott isn’t able to go, the task will get substantially harder.

We’ll see what happens Sunday against Washington, but they might be in big trouble if Prescott isn’t able to go at his normal level of strength.