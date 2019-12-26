Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day At 47

Norwegian author, Ari Behn, who accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert in 2007, died by suicide Christmas Day. He was 47.

“It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today,” a message read from Geir Håkonsund, Behn’s manager, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Reportedly Lost Cell Phone Important To The Sexual Assault Case)

A writer who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and was among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct has died. https://t.co/417n9NGFvG — The Associated Press (@AP) December 26, 2019

“We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come,” he added. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Dies In Middle Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit)

It comes after the former Norwegian royal–once married to Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2016–had accused the former “House of Cards” star in 2017 of groping him during a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Spacey Facing 3 More Sexual Assault Allegations In London)

“We had a great talk, he sat right beside me,” Behn shared with a radio station, per the BBC. “After five minutes he said, ‘hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.”

Behn explained that he deflected the actor’s attention stating, “Er, maybe later. My hair was dark at the time. I was 10 years younger and right up his alley.”

As previously reported, the accusation was part of a string of allegations against the actor that first started in 2017 when “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made a sexual advance at him when he was 14 while the two worked on Broadway together.